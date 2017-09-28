Giant Rat That Fell From the Sky Is a New Species

ENVIRONMENT
Solomon Islanders had long reported Rodents Of Unusual Size, and now science supports them. (Nat Geo News)
Why should we care about giant rats?
Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit Text Set, including today’s MapMaker Interactive map.
Discussion Ideas
- That’s certainly a clickbait headline. Did a giant rat really fall from the sky?
- No, of course not. A 9-meter (30-foot) tree was cut down, and a giant rat that was apparently living in the tree came crashing down with it. (Neither specimen survived the fall.)
- At least one mammalogist had been looking for a giant rat in the Solomon Islands since 2010. Why was the existence of the Vangunu giant rat, or vika, not a complete surprise to scientists?
- traditional knowledge. Local Solomon Islanders had long reported the existence of the vika, which they describe as a large, possum-like rat that feeds on coconuts. Historic accounts from European anthropologists also supported local reports of the species.
- feces. Everybody poops, and rats are no exception. The investigating mammalogist first identified large rat feces in 2011.
- Why do scientists think the new species is a tree-dwelling rat, and not a burrowing one?
- in situ evidence. The only known specimen of the species (holotype) was discovered in a tree.
- tail. Like all mosaic-tailed rats, the new species has a long, scaly tail that “likely provides traction while navigating the treetops.”
- feet. “Wide back feet with large pads and curved claws are also probably adaptations for life in the trees.”
- The new species weighed almost a kilogram (2 pounds), and measured about half-a-meter (1.5 feet) in length. That’s a giant rat! Is it the most giant extant rat?
- No. Several species of rat are even more giant.
- The Sumatran bamboo rat weighs up to 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) and measures about .5 meter (1.5 feet).
- The mountain giant Sunda rat is only about half-a-kilogram (1.1 pound), but measures about .6 meter (2 feet).
- The Gambian giant pouched rat weighs about 1.4 kilograms (3 pounds), and measures about .9 meter (3 feet).
- No. Several species of rat are even more giant.
- Why do scientists think the Vangunu giant rat is already an endangered species?
- loss of habitat. “Timber companies have logged 90% of the Solomon Islands‘ trees, and on Vangunu, the rats are squeezed into remaining patches totaling just 31 square miles.”
- invasive species. “Feral cats and even other invasive rat species may also be preying on or competing with the Vangunu giant rat.”
TEACHERS TOOLKIT TEXT SET
Nat Geo: Giant Rat That Fell From Sky Is New Species
The Guardian: Giant Solomon Islands rat believed to eat coconuts discovered
Nat Geo: Vangunu Giant Rat map
Nat Geo: National Geographic Emerging Explorer Danielle N. Lee Finding Natural Wonders Hidden in the City