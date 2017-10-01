This Week in Geographic History, October 2 – 8

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Monday, October 2

TDIGH: Supreme Court Swears in First African-American Justice

Thurgood Marshall’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967 marked a key moment in the civil rights movement.

Visual: Photo of the current Supreme Court

Context: Civil Rights resources

Activity: Listen to this audio segment about Thurgood Marshall’s confirmation. What is the connection between the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Marshall being confirmed?

Tuesday, October 3

TDIGH: USSR Launches Sputnik

The Soviet launch of an artificial satellite in 1957 intensified the Cold War tension between the USSR and the U.S.

Visual: “Space Race” objects

Background: What is an orbit?

Activity: “So, You Want to Build a Satellite?”

Thursday, October 5

TDIGH: World Teachers Day

The UN created this day in 1994 to recognize the vital role teachers play in society.

Map: Teacher Shortages

Background: UNESCO World Teachers’ Day

Activity: Check out Teach Pluralism’s “SLPC’s 10 Ways to Fight Hate in the Classroom” and see how other educators are connecting their classrooms to the world.

Saturday, October 7

TDIGH: Astronomers See the Far Side of the Moon

Since the moon orbits the Earth in a fixed rotation, no one had ever seen the other side of the moon until a Soviet space probe transmitted images of it in 1959.

Map: Earth’s Moon

Background: More info about the Moon

Activity: Learn about the first humans to walk on the Moon. What else do you want to know about the Moon’s geography or composition? (NASA’s Moon resources.)

Sunday, October 8

TDIGH: Che Guevara is Killed

After helping Fidel Castro gain power in Cuba and publishing a book on guerilla warfare, Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara was killed by the Bolivian army in 1967.

Map: Cuba

Background: Biography

Activity: Watch this short video about the Soviet Union’s influence on the new Cuban state, something which Che Guevara opposed.