Tomb of St. Nick?

Archaeologists may have identified the tomb of Saint Nicholas—Santa Claus—beneath an ancient church in southern Turkey. (Telegraph)

Where is Santa Claus residing these days? Use our study guide to find out.

Wait a minute. Santa is DEAD? No! Archaeologists think they may have discovered the tomb of St. Nicholas, the 4th-century bishop on whom the legend of Santa Claus is based.



Why do archaeologists think the newly discovered shrine may belong to St. Nicholas? The shrine was discovered beneath an ancient church in Demre (Myra), where St. Nicholas supposedly died in early December 343.



