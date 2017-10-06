11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… the effects of a single terrorist nuclear bomb. Read of the week.
Where have nuclear bombs been deployed by the U.S.?
… Nestle makes billions bottling water it pays nearly nothing for.
Where is freshwater available around the world?
… the purpose of education—according to students.
What do your students think about education? Let them express themselves with the Photo Ark Challenge!
… what one Canadian street can teach the world about religious harmony.
How can picture books help us learn more about religious tolerance?
… a new startup is teaching endangered languages.
Why are endangered languages important?
… L.A.’s legendary palm trees are dying. And that’s OK.
How might Angelenos put their dying palms to use?
… ropeless fishing traps might help save right whales.
How are fisheries getting roped into conservation?
… ancient maps mirror the ancient psyche.
What does the oldest map in the world have to say about the culture that created it?
… a giant concrete sphere in Iceland will track Earth’s wobble in space.
Why does the Arctic Circle move?
… Chinese people may experience feelings more viscerally than non-Chinese people.
Can you experience emotions through food?