This Week in Geographic History, October 9 – 15

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Monday, October 9

NGS Picture Id:2503418

The Hoover Dam creates a reservoir, Lake Mead, which provides the American Southwest with freshwater. Photograph by Pete McBride, National Geographic

TDIGH: Hoover Dam Powers L.A.

Built on the Colorado River between Arizona and Nevada, the massive dam has provided electricity to Los Angeles since 1936.

Map: The World’s Rivers

Background: Hydroelectric energy

Activity: Hoover Dam coloring page

 

Tuesday, October 10

TDIGH: World Mental Health Day

This day was created in 1992 to raise awareness about mental health issues. The theme for 2017 is “mental health in the workplace.”

Visual: Mental Health Facts

Background: Teen Mental Health

Activity: Watch one of these TED Talks about mental health.

 

Wednesday, October 11

NGS Picture Id:1079861

Eleanor Roosevelt listens to a speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York City in 1961. Photograph by B.A. Stewart and J.E. Fletcher, National Geographic

TDIGH: Happy Birthday, Eleanor Roosevelt!

Born in 1884, the former first lady tirelessly fought for human rights, including helping draft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Visual: Eleanor’s resume

Background: Biography

Activity: Watch and discuss this video about Eleanor’s view on Japanese Internment and human rights.

 

Thursday, October 12

TDIGH: Gore Wins Nobel Peace Prize

In 2007 former U.S. Vice President Al Gore was recognized for his efforts in raising awareness of man-made global warming.

Map: Interactive: Sea Level Rise

Background: What is global warming?

Activity: Read “Climate Change Is Making Us Sick” and choose from the discussion questions.

 

Saturday, October 14

NGS Picture Id:127851

The Battle of Hastings, fought between the English army and Norman forces led by the William the Conqueror, changed the course of Western Civilization. Artwork by Tom Lovell, National Geographic

TDIGH: William Conquers

By winning at the Battle of Hastings in 1066, William the Conqueror (of Normandy, France) became the king of England.

Map: Dominion of William I

Background: Biography

Activity: How did the British start using surnames (last names)?

 

