This Week in Geographic History, October 9 – 15

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Monday, October 9

TDIGH: Hoover Dam Powers L.A.

Built on the Colorado River between Arizona and Nevada, the massive dam has provided electricity to Los Angeles since 1936.

Map: The World’s Rivers

Background: Hydroelectric energy

Activity: Hoover Dam coloring page

Tuesday, October 10

TDIGH: World Mental Health Day

This day was created in 1992 to raise awareness about mental health issues. The theme for 2017 is “mental health in the workplace.”

Visual: Mental Health Facts

Background: Teen Mental Health

Activity: Watch one of these TED Talks about mental health.

Wednesday, October 11

TDIGH: Happy Birthday, Eleanor Roosevelt!

Born in 1884, the former first lady tirelessly fought for human rights, including helping draft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Visual: Eleanor’s resume

Background: Biography

Activity: Watch and discuss this video about Eleanor’s view on Japanese Internment and human rights.

Thursday, October 12

TDIGH: Gore Wins Nobel Peace Prize

In 2007 former U.S. Vice President Al Gore was recognized for his efforts in raising awareness of man-made global warming.

Map: Interactive: Sea Level Rise

Background: What is global warming?

Activity: Read “Climate Change Is Making Us Sick” and choose from the discussion questions.

Saturday, October 14

TDIGH: William Conquers

By winning at the Battle of Hastings in 1066, William the Conqueror (of Normandy, France) became the king of England.

Map: Dominion of William I

Background: Biography

Activity: How did the British start using surnames (last names)?