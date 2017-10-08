This Week in Geographic History, October 9 – 15

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Check out our Pinterest board for more related resources!
Monday, October 9
Built on the Colorado River between Arizona and Nevada, the massive dam has provided electricity to Los Angeles since 1936.
Map: The World’s Rivers
Background: Hydroelectric energy
Activity: Hoover Dam coloring page
Tuesday, October 10
TDIGH: World Mental Health Day
This day was created in 1992 to raise awareness about mental health issues. The theme for 2017 is “mental health in the workplace.”
Visual: Mental Health Facts
Background: Teen Mental Health
Activity: Watch one of these TED Talks about mental health.
Wednesday, October 11
TDIGH: Happy Birthday, Eleanor Roosevelt!
Born in 1884, the former first lady tirelessly fought for human rights, including helping draft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Visual: Eleanor’s resume
Background: Biography
Activity: Watch and discuss this video about Eleanor’s view on Japanese Internment and human rights.
Thursday, October 12
TDIGH: Gore Wins Nobel Peace Prize
In 2007 former U.S. Vice President Al Gore was recognized for his efforts in raising awareness of man-made global warming.
Map: Interactive: Sea Level Rise
Background: What is global warming?
Activity: Read “Climate Change Is Making Us Sick” and choose from the discussion questions.
Saturday, October 14
By winning at the Battle of Hastings in 1066, William the Conqueror (of Normandy, France) became the king of England.
Background: Biography
Activity: How did the British start using surnames (last names)?