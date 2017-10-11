The Last Snow on Earth May Be Pink

ENVIRONMENT

As glaciers thaw, one colorful group of microorganisms is thriving. (The New Yorker)

Enough with the microbes—what else causes red snow?

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit Text Set.

Discussion Ideas

Uh, if these microbes are green algae, why is there red snow? As the snow algae get to the top of the snowpack, they turn red. The red coloring absorbs UV light. The algae need a certain amount of heat and liquid water to survive, and the increased radiation warms the organisms and melts the surrounding snow. (Pay attention to that.)

algae, why is there snow?

So, lesson: Watch out where the huskies go … but should we be afraid of the red snow? No. “It’s probably too early to get alarmed about snow algae … They are yet another indicator that humankind has barely begun to understand the resonances of its own existence, much less the steps it must take to insure its survival.” (And isn’t that a beautiful sentence about a sobering subject?)



TEACHERS TOOLKIT TEXT SET

The New Yorker: Why the Last Snow on Earth May Be Red

Nat Geo: Feedbacks of Ice and Clouds

Nat Geo: What is Blood Falls?