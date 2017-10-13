11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
The “Lower Nile” is the northern stretch of the river, including the dazzlingly fertile delta. The Lower Nile flows almost entirely through Egypt.
Photograph courtesy Jacques Descloitres, MODIS Rapid Response Team, NASA/GSFC
Navigate the anatomy of the Nile with our interactive map.
It is harder to hold onto racial prejudices—either subtle or overt—when your social circle features people of various ethnicities.
Photograph of beautiful Hawaiian girls and boys by Cristina Mittermeier, National Geographic
Start surfing Hawaiian culture with our great study guide.
Between 30 and 40 countries have active economic-citizenship programs. The required investment ranges from upwards of $10,000 (Thai residence, for instance) to more than $10 million (fast-track residence in Britain).
Photograph by Ivan Kashinsky and Karla Gachet, National Geographic
What has citizenship meant throughout history?
How does advertising “market to your brain”?
The scores of black and Hispanic students, and their gaps relative to whites, often have little to no bearing on the election of school board members.
Photograph by Lynn Johnson, National Geographic
Do you think the outcome of school board elections would change of 16-year-olds were allowed to vote?
CLICK TO ENLARGE! The words “Allah” and “Ali” (the legendary fourth caliph of Islam) were recently discovered woven into garments won by high-status Scandinavian Vikings.
Map by Fernando G. Baptista, National Geographic
How are the Vikings still puzzling us?
Other urban areas ranking high on the “safe cities” list include Singapore, Osaka, Toronto, and Melbourne.
Photograph by Randy Olson, National Geographic
What is the overlap between the world’s safest and most livable cities?
Native Americans (like this Seminole family) and European settlers have been using dugout canoes in Florida’s wetlands for hundreds of years.
Illustration by W. Langdon Kihn, National Geographic
Where else do canoes help define a historic culture?
The elusive Liberian greenbul was part of the big bulbul family, which also includes this lovely species (the grey-eyed bulbul) found in Thailand.
Photograph by Rushenb, courtesy Wikimedia. CC-BY-SA-3.0
How do you go about identifying a species? We have an activity for that.
Get coded for success!
The top map illustrates the richness of all tetrapods (reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals). Map B shows the abundance of all reptiles. Map C shows the abundance of lizards. Map D shows the abundance of snakes. Map E shows the abundance of turtles.
Map by Uri Roll, etc. “The global distribution of tetrapods reveals a need for targeted reptile conservation,” Nature Ecology & Evolution (2017) doi:10.1038/s41559-017-0332-2
Where are those vertebrates most at risk?
