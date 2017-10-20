11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… wolf puppies are adorable … and they’re not dogs.
What is it like “growing up wolf”? Use our timeline to find out!
… sleeping sickness, once fatal, can now be cured with pills.
… a month after Hurricane Harvey, one Texas community college is training the next generation of construction workers.
Is Lone Star College’s new campus helping an “education desert”?
… we are living in insect Armageddon.
Save the insects! Build your own bee hotel!
… volcanoes may have triggered the downfall of ancient Egypt.
How are archaeologists studying ancient Egypt?
… citizen scientists are redefining global health care.
… fish depression is no joke.
Where might you find happier fish?
… the world’s deepest lake is being crippled by algae, poaching, and pollution.
… birds are using cigarette butts to fumigate their nests.
How has human activity indirectly impacted birds?
… how to read more effectively.
What books are our explorers reading effectively?
… Europe’s bog bodies are revealing their secrets.
Boo! Use our video study guide to learn more about bog bodies.