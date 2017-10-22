This Week in Geographic History, October 23 – 29

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Tuesday, October 24

TDIGH: United Nations Founded

Since 1945, the intergovernmental organization has worked to uphold international law, promote economic progress, and protect human rights around the world.

Map: UN Member States

Background: International organizations

Activity: Explore this interactive of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Ask students which goals they would be most interested in working on.

TDIGH: World Polio Day

The Centers for Disease Control created this day in 2012 to raise awareness about the virus, which still exists in three countries.

Visual: Shots that Save Lives

Background: Polio vaccine

Activity: Brainstorm geographical, political, and social reasons for why polio hasn’t been eradicated yet. (Answers here.)

Wednesday, October 25

TDIGH: Happy Birthday, Pablo Picasso

Though best known for his cubist paintings, the Spanish artist produced thousands of works in styles ranging from traditional to surrealist.

Visual: Picasso’s works

Context: The Spanish Civil War

Activity: Closely look at Guernica, one of Picasso’s most famous paintings, and read this article to understand the context of the painting. Ask students what messages they think the objects in the painting send.

Thursday, October 26

TDIGH: Uluru Returned to Australian Aborigines

In 1985 the Australian government returned the sandstone formation known as Uluru, or Ayers Rock, to the Aborigines from that area.

Map: Australia

Background: Human Geography of Australia

Activity: Read about and discuss a current issue involving indigenous land rights.

Sunday, October 29

TDIGH: Black Tuesday

The crash of the U.S. stock market in 1929 resulted in the decade-long Great Depression.

Visual: Photos and artifacts from the Great Depression

Background: Video: “1929 Stock Market Crash”

Activity: Learn financial vocabulary and how the stock market works through this blog post and discussion questions.