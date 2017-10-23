Mysterious Stone Structures Discovered in Saudi Arabia

WORLD

Thanks to satellite imagery, archaeologists have uncovered nearly 400 ancient, previously undocumented stone structures in the Arabian desert. (New York Times)

How do scientists identify ancient structures with satellite imagery? Our own “space archaeologist” can help answer that!

Discussion Ideas

Discussion Ideas

Huge, ancient stone structures were just discovered in the Arabian Desert. How did they hide in plain sight for thousands of years? landscape. The deserts of Saudi Arabia are forbidding and still largely uninhabited. technology. The overall structure of the stone walls is only apparent from an aerial viewpoint—a plane, drone, or satellite. Although similar structures have been studied in nearby Jordan, Saudi Arabia has traditionally been hesitant to allow planes to fly in its airspace. lack of access. The structures were first discovered and identified not by archaeologists at all, but by citizen scientists! The Desert Team is a group of enthusiastic “amateur Saudi travelers and researchers who are interested in Arabian desert and its history, geography, and archeology.” Whether they know it or not, the Desert Team engaged in a great Nat Geo-Inquiry question: “The question we always discuss while investigating them is, why here? Why in this stony, frightful, rugged land?” The Desert Team reported their discoveries to archaeologists, who responded with “absolute bafflement.”



Archaeologists report that the stone structures were discovered in a “harrat.” What is a harrat? A harrat describes an ancient lava plain. Rocky harrats spill across the Middle East. The harrat associated with the newly discovered stone structures is Harrat Ash Shamah, which stretches about 25,200 square kilometers (5,869 square miles) between Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Yes, the volcano was probably active during the construction of at least some of the structures. The “structures are all associated with old lava domes, now inactive, but were active during construction of these stone gates. The volcanic domes ejected basaltic lava, which flowed down the sides of the dome creating large lava fields.”



Why do archaeologists call the rectangular structures “gates”? Well, they look like field gates. “[W]hen looked at horizontally, they resemble a simple fence with two thick upright posts on the sides connected by one or more long bars.” Take a look at a field gate here. Remember: The stone structures are not actually gates! The gates range from a hundred meters (several hundred feet) to nearly 490 meters (1,600 feet) in length. The end sections are as thick as 9 meters (30 feet).



What are the gates made of? They’re carefully piled rocks. The rocks are basaltic lava, common in the harrat.



What were the gates used for? No idea! This is a true archaeological mystery. Scientists have some ideas of what the gates were probably not used for: not pens or animal traps. The gates do not resemble previously identified “kites”, which ancient cultures used to corral and pen animals. (Guess what the “kites” look like …) not dwellings. The gates do not look like houses or temples. They’re enormous, with no obvious “doors” or points of entry. not necropolises. Archaeologists are very, very familiar with burials, funerary structures, and “cities of the dead.” The gates don’t look like they were used for disposing of dead bodies.



Many archaeologists consider the Saudi gates to be geoglyphs. What are geoglyphs? Use our fun study guide for some help. A geoglyph is a large design (glyph) produced on the ground from earthen (geo-) materials, such as dirt and rocks. The Saudi gates are positive geoglyphs. This means their creators used earthen materials to build up the glyph. Negative geoglyphs are produced by removing earthen materials to carve channels or canals.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

