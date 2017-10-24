Whale Goes Native in the Dolphin Pool

SCIENCE

When captive beluga whale moved to a home where her only companions were dolphins, she adapted quickly. She started imitating the unique whistles of the dolphins, and stopped making a signature beluga call altogether. (Discover)

What are other examples of interspecies communication?

Discussion Ideas

What sounds do beluga whales use to communicate? According to Discover, belugas “are vocal virtuosos. In addition to their rich repertoire of squeaks, squeals, and other calls, they can imitate other animals and people.”



Why might a virtuoso beluga imitate a bottlenose dolphin? They’re neighbors. The captive beluga in question moved from a pool with other belugas to a “dolphinarium” surrounded by bottlenose dolphins.



What are some other animals that engage in imitation as a form of interspecies communication? birds. The calls of bird such as mockingbirds, parrots, and brown sicklebills regularly imitate other animals, human speech, and even inanimate objects. Take a listen to why the male brown sicklebill is nicknamed the “machine gun bird” with our video here. belugas. Long before imitating bottlenose dolphins, belugas imitated the sounds humans make while underwater. Take a listen here. humans of course!





