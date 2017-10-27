11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… troubled by the Flint water crisis, an 11-year-old girl has invented a lead-detecting device. Read of the week!
What is the Flint water crisis?
… there is an atlas of the underworld. And it is awesome. Resource of the week!
Where are these ghost fragments of Earth’s crust? Use our great resource to find out.
… the same geospatial techniques used by the U.S. military are being deployed to target poachers’ criminal networks.
How is National Geographic supporting the “Battle for the Elephants”?
… most Americans think their own identity groups face discrimination.
Use our video to better understand the potentials of conflict mediation within a multicultural society.
… shrews aren’t small minded—they can just shrink their brains by 30%.
… online gamers are turning into citizen scientists to tackle a deadly crop contaminant.
Help cultivate your own “Top Crop” with our farming game.
… living near a forest is linked to better brain health.
How does biodiversity thrive in urban areas?
… scientists are inventing a vocabulary to help Inuit people talk about climate change.
Why are Inuit communities particularly impacted by climate change?
… flowers have secret blue halos that bees can see.
Learn how our certified educators use flowers to pursue project-based learning!
… a 500-year-old copper disk is a navigational remnant from the Age of Exploration.
How did the astrolabe sink to the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Oman?
… how to read a scientific paper.
This is exactly how we approach scientific news in our Current Event Connection!