This Week in Geographic History, October 30 – November 5

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Tuesday, October 31

TDIGH: Day of 7 Billion

The UN designated this day in 2011 to mark the approximate time when the world’s population reached seven billion people.

Map: World Population 2017

Background: Video: “7 Billion.”

Activity: Read and discuss this article about water scarcity; one of the serious issues that will worsen as world population grows.

Thursday, November 2

TDIGH: First Crew Docks at International Space Station

In 2000 the first crew of astronauts docked on the International Space Station, a spacecraft large enough to cover the size of a football field end to end.

Map: “Spot The Station”

Background: NASA Overview of the ISS

Activity: Learn about how astronauts exercise on the International Space Station.

Saturday, November 4

TDIGH: Iranian Hostage Crisis

Iranian students took Americans hostage in 1979, in response to the US’ support for Iran’s former autocratic leader.

Map: Iran

Background: Timeline of US-Iranian Relations

Activity: One effect of the 1979 crisis was the increase of Islamophobia in the US. Watch this video of Muslim students dispelling harmful myths about Islam.

TDIGH: King Tut’s Tomb Discovered

The tomb of the famous Egyptian pharaoh was discovered in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings in 1922.

Visual: Photo Gallery: King Tut’s tomb

Background: Video: “King Tut’s Mysterious Death Examined”

Activity: Learn about the hidden chambers next to King Tut’s tomb, which archeologists discovered last year.

Sunday, November 5

TDIGH: Susan B. Anthony Illegally Votes

American women were not granted the right to vote until 48 years after the famous civil rights activist cast a ballot in the 1872 presidential election.

Map: Woman Suffrage

Background: Biography

Activity: Listen to the speech Susan B. Anthony gave following her arrest. What rhetorical appeal(s) does she use?