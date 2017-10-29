This Week in Geographic History, October 30 – November 5

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Tuesday, October 31
The UN designated this day in 2011 to mark the approximate time when the world’s population reached seven billion people.
Background: Video: “7 Billion.”
Activity: Read and discuss this article about water scarcity; one of the serious issues that will worsen as world population grows.
Thursday, November 2
TDIGH: First Crew Docks at International Space Station
In 2000 the first crew of astronauts docked on the International Space Station, a spacecraft large enough to cover the size of a football field end to end.
Map: “Spot The Station”
Background: NASA Overview of the ISS
Activity: Learn about how astronauts exercise on the International Space Station.
Saturday, November 4
Iranian students took Americans hostage in 1979, in response to the US’ support for Iran’s former autocratic leader.
Map: Iran
Background: Timeline of US-Iranian Relations
Activity: One effect of the 1979 crisis was the increase of Islamophobia in the US. Watch this video of Muslim students dispelling harmful myths about Islam.
TDIGH: King Tut’s Tomb Discovered
The tomb of the famous Egyptian pharaoh was discovered in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings in 1922.
Visual: Photo Gallery: King Tut’s tomb
Background: Video: “King Tut’s Mysterious Death Examined”
Activity: Learn about the hidden chambers next to King Tut’s tomb, which archeologists discovered last year.
Sunday, November 5
TDIGH: Susan B. Anthony Illegally Votes
American women were not granted the right to vote until 48 years after the famous civil rights activist cast a ballot in the 1872 presidential election.
Map: Woman Suffrage
Background: Biography
Activity: Listen to the speech Susan B. Anthony gave following her arrest. What rhetorical appeal(s) does she use?