The Real Hunger Games: Prey Animals Weigh Their Options Before Fleeing Predators

SCIENCE

Assumptions about predator-prey relationships may be really wrong, new research suggests. (Cosmos)

Learn more about the “Secret Life of Predators” with our resources.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

The Cosmos article describes a new study that upsets the “signal detection theory” used in most predator-prey research. What is signal detection theory? According to the good folks at U.C. Davis, signal detection theory in this context “is a popular and well-established idea that has influenced behavioral science for around 50 years. Essentially, the theory holds that in a predator-prey relationship, prey animals will show more wariness and be more prone to flee as predators become more common … so in what appears to be a threatening situation, animals are better off running than hanging around to see if a predator really does strike.”



The new model of predator-prey relationships is called “state-dependent detection theory” or SDDT. What is SDDT? How does it differ from signal detection theory? State-dependent detection theory considers a number of variables to determine the prey animal’s “state” at the time a predator is detected. In other words, “Any prey animal will have to weigh up multiple factors in making a possible life-or-death choice.” Some of these factors may include hunger, illness or injury, exhaustion, or confusion. This differs significantly from traditional signal detection theory, which “assumes that prey animals make one decision at a time—and that the choice between staying put or heading for the hills is the only thing on the agenda.”



How might hunger, one of the key variables described in state-dependent detection theory, influence a prey animal’s decision to flee or stay put? Researchers evaluate this variable by estimating an animal’s “energy reserves.” “If the potential prey is well stocked with food itself, it can afford to miss a meal and flee. If its reserves are low, it may choose to stay put.” How might other factors, such as injury or exhaustion, influence a prey animal’s decisions?



The research also indicates that increasing numbers of predators actually make prey less likely to run away. Why? “[I]f predators are very common, the organism cannot afford to flee every time it receives a signal of possible danger.” May the odds be ever in their favor.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Cosmos: Live fast and die young: prey animals stay put as predators increase

Egghead: Live Fast Die Young: Updating Signal Detection Theory

Nat Geo: Secret Life of Predators Education Resources