11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… parents’ views on gifted education vary by ethnicity. Read of the week!
Educators specializing in gifted-and-talented programs are encouraged to enroll in our Educator Certification program! So is everyone else!
… crops evolved 10,000 years earlier than we thought.
… a newly identified orangutan species is the rarest ape on Earth.
How can kids help save orangutans?
… new NASA maps are bad news for Greenland.
Greenland’s retreating glaciers are causing the island to shrink.
… a third of Earth’s animals are vanishing as roads spread through forests.
What are the contributing factors considered when building a road through the forest?
… “plyscrapers” are taking wooden buildings to new heights.
How did steel skyscrapers come to define the “Chicago Style”?
… women are increasingly claiming a central role in farming.
Can you successfully farm our “Top Crop”?
… how drought, famine, and climate change influenced the fate of European colonies in the Americas.
What happened to the earliest English colonies in North America?
… why big, boring bureaucracy is essential for restoring wetlands.
How can plants actually hinder wetland restoration?
… if you want to evaluate the cost of Brexit, consider the pineapple.