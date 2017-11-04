Across the ‘Blackboard’, Explorer Magazine Sparks Curiosity

By Kristen Bednarz

Director of Marketing, National Geographic Society

When the yellow-framed student version of a National Geographic Society publication arrives in classrooms, it brings an eagerness to explore—and not just to its student readership.

National Geographic’s Explorer magazine reminds us adults of the magic we felt as kids when we read (or, in my case, looked at photos) in the original magazine. I remember collecting them in stacks beneath my bed, and when they grew too high—in my parents’ basement, where my favorites are waiting to be read again.

Today, Explorer magazine gives young readers an even greater chance to engage with National Geographic content because it’s written at their reading level—six levels, to be exact. Its young readership is encouraged to think like explorers and to wonder how the world works. Its ability to encourage curiosity makes the magazine popular among students, teachers, parents, not to mention staff like me.

“Explorer magazine directly integrates with science and literacy topics. My kids love the information and want to know more.”

—elementary school teacher

Explorer offers engaging, beautiful photographs, and content aligned to the core curriculum which inspires curiosity where a teacher wants it. The subscription makes teaching fun by including a teacher’s guide, and activities such as Kahoots and worksheets. For those that want an even more engaging experience, there is a digital version with bonus content and videos.

“I love reading about all of the adventures!

It makes me feel alive!”

—Lauren, grade 3

The exciting content students experience is contagious. Parents are hearing about the adventures students take through reading.

“Each month, my daughter is excited to share what she has learned from Explorer magazine with the whole family. From interesting facts about jellyfish to the adventures of a National Geographic photographer, I love that she’s embracing non-fiction and learning more about the world.”

—Chelsea, parent of a 3rd grader

The managing editor of the magazine loves the discovery part of her job. Each article is researched and written by curious people, and their passion to explore the world and how it works is contagious!

“Today I learned that a giraffe has four stomachs. I learned that a wandering albatross is capable of flying 16,000 kilometers in a single journey. I learned that there are 25,000 species of orchids, including one that has blooms that look like a little person. And I learned that some underground leafcutter colonies are so large, the ants displace as much as 40 tons of soil—one mouthful at a time. It’s my job to learn these things. I’m the managing editor of Explorer magazine. Every day I get to make new discoveries about our world and then pass them on to our readers. How lucky is that?”

For educators who are ready to bring a new adventure to their classroom, you can try out Explorer magazine for a discounted rate. Subscribe here and use code E711Teach to get 40% off the Spring 2018 subscription. But hurry, the code expires November 14!