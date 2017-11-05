This Week in Geographic History, November 6 – 12

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Check out our Pinterest board for more related resources!
Monday, November 6
TDIGH: Birth of Suleyman the Magnificent
Born in 1494, the Ottoman sultan is famous for helping establish the Empire’s system of government, and supporting Islamic architecture.
Map: The Ottoman Empire
Background: More about Suleyman’s life and reign
Activity: Learn more about population and commerce in the Ottoman Empire.
Tuesday, November 7
Just months after overthrowing the czar, the Bolshevik party seized control of the Russian government in 1917.
Map: The Soviet Union and Russia
Background: Causes of the Bolshevik Revolution
Activity: Read this article about the 100 year anniversary of the Russian Revolution. Why do you think Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want to commemorate the centennial?
Wednesday, November 8
TDIGH: China Launches Three Gorges Dam Project
Construction on the controversial dam, which lies on China’s Yangtze River, began in 1997 and wasn’t completed until 2003.
Map: The World’s Rivers
Background: What is hydroelectric energy?
Activity: Learn about how a local indigenous community is fighting the Brazilian government’s plan to build a dam in the Tapajós river basin.
Saturday, November 11
After more than 15 million people had been killed, Germany surrendered in 1918, officially ending World War One.
Visual: WWI Timeline
Background: France and Germany Declare War
Activity: Read about the Treaty of Versailles. How do you think the terms of the treaty affected Germany in the short term and the long term?
Sunday, November 5
Between 1892 and 1954, more than 12 million immigrants entered the U.S. through Ellis Island.
Map: Immigration to the U.S. in the late 1800s
Background: Human Migration
Activity: Explore these infographics about U.S. immigrants. Which information do you find surprising? Do these facts align with the Trump administration’s views on immigration?