This Week in Geographic History, November 6 – 12

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Monday, November 6

TDIGH: Birth of Suleyman the Magnificent

Born in 1494, the Ottoman sultan is famous for helping establish the Empire’s system of government, and supporting Islamic architecture.

Map: The Ottoman Empire

Background: More about Suleyman’s life and reign

Activity: Learn more about population and commerce in the Ottoman Empire.

Tuesday, November 7

TDIGH: October Revolution

Just months after overthrowing the czar, the Bolshevik party seized control of the Russian government in 1917.

Map: The Soviet Union and Russia

Background: Causes of the Bolshevik Revolution

Activity: Read this article about the 100 year anniversary of the Russian Revolution. Why do you think Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want to commemorate the centennial?

Wednesday, November 8

TDIGH: China Launches Three Gorges Dam Project

Construction on the controversial dam, which lies on China’s Yangtze River, began in 1997 and wasn’t completed until 2003.

Map: The World’s Rivers

Background: What is hydroelectric energy?

Activity: Learn about how a local indigenous community is fighting the Brazilian government’s plan to build a dam in the Tapajós river basin.

Saturday, November 11

TDIGH: ‘The Great War’ Ends

After more than 15 million people had been killed, Germany surrendered in 1918, officially ending World War One.

Visual: WWI Timeline

Background: France and Germany Declare War

Activity: Read about the Treaty of Versailles. How do you think the terms of the treaty affected Germany in the short term and the long term?

Sunday, November 5

TDIGH: Ellis Island Closes

Between 1892 and 1954, more than 12 million immigrants entered the U.S. through Ellis Island.

Map: Immigration to the U.S. in the late 1800s

Background: Human Migration

Activity: Explore these infographics about U.S. immigrants. Which information do you find surprising? Do these facts align with the Trump administration’s views on immigration?