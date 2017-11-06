Just 10 Rivers Contribute Up to 95% of River-Based Ocean Pollution

ENVIRONMENT

Just 10 rivers may be responsible for dumping almost four million tonnes of plastic into the ocean every year. (Cosmos)

Use our activity to help students trace the sources and impacts of marine debris.

Discussion Ideas

The new study analyzes the sources of “MMPW” in the world’s rivers that end up in the ocean. What is MMPW? MMPW is mismanaged plastic waste. MMPW includes “material that is either littered or inadequately disposed. Inadequately disposed waste is not formally managed and includes disposal in dumps or open, uncontrolled landfills, where it is not fully contained. Mismanaged waste could eventually enter the ocean via inland waterways, wastewater outflows, and transport by wind or tides.” MMPW includes both microplastics and macroplastics. Microplastics are less than 5 millimeters (.19 inches) in diameter, while macroplastics are larger.



Some alarming headlines about this study claim that “95% of plastic polluting the world’s oceans comes from just ten rivers.” Is this what the research actually says? No. Research indicates that ten rivers contribute between 88% and 95% of plastic pollution from rivers. Most plastic pollution comes from coastal cities and towns.



