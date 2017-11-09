Cape Verde Will Run on 100% Renewable Energy in Less Than a Decade

ENVIRONMENT

The small island archipelago has pledged to obtain 100% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2025. (Quartz)

Use our resources to download and print a map of Cape Verde, learn about renewable energy, and imagine how to modernize the concept of an electrical grid.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

According to the Quartz article, Cape Verde is on track to obtain all its electrical energy from renewable sources by 2025. How does Cape Verde get its electrical energy now? Petroleum fuels generators that supply almost all electricity on Cape Verde’s 10 islands. Some residents rely on firewood and charcoal (itself a type of biomass energy) for cooking.



In addition to harvesting renewable energies, Cape Verde is also “rethinking the grid.” What is the grid? What is grid modernization? Use our activity for some help. The electrical grid describes the complex network of cables or other devices through which electricity is delivered to consumers. Grid modernization describes improving an electricity grid system by using digital technologies to monitor and control electricity flow, coordinate between electricity producers and users, maximize efficiency and reliability, and minimize cost.



What grid modernization feature is Cape Verde considering? microgrids. “A microgrid is a local electricity grid. It includes electricity generation, distribution to customers, and, in some cases, energy storage. Microgrids are also often connected to the main electricity grid but can disconnect and operate independently, for example, when a storm damages the main grid.” Learn more about microgrids here. pay-as-you-go. “‘Pay-as-you-go’ energy systems have already revolutionized the delivery of electricity services in Africa. They integrate energy technologies, mobile communications, and mobile banking. This allows households to purchase “solar home systems” and pay the cost over time … Pay-as-you-go systems could enable Cape Verde to reach its renewable energy goals without the large capital investments of centralized systems.”



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

