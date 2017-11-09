Cape Verde Will Run on 100% Renewable Energy in Less Than a Decade

ENVIRONMENT

The small island archipelago has pledged to obtain 100% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2025. (Quartz)

How many possible renewable energy sources do you see in this pretty picture of a Cape Verde coastline?
Photograph by Rainer Strehl, courtesy Wikimedia. CC-BY-SA-3.0

  • According to the Quartz article, Cape Verde is on track to obtain all its electrical energy from renewable sources by 2025. How does Cape Verde get its electrical energy now?

 

  • What renewable energy sources have potential to supply Cape Verde? (Spoiler: A lot!) Take a look through our short reference resource on renewable energy for some ideas.
    • solar. Although Cape Verde’s climate is milder than its mainland Sahel sister, it is still a part of tropical Africa and has enormous potential for solar photovoltaic (PV) electricity.
    • wind. Cape Verde is an island nation, and its northeasterly trade winds are considered excellent for wind power production. Three Cape Verdean islands already produce 25% of their power from wind farms.
    • hydroelectricity. Experts suggest freshwater could be stored in high-elevation reservoirs and pumped downstream through turbines to generate electricity.
    • geothermal. Cape Verde is a volcanic archipelago, which makes it an excellent candidate for harvesting geothermal energy.
    • tides and waves. Cape Verde’s islands experience regular tides, and onshore and offshore turbines could harvest energy as waters surge in and out of bays and coves.
    • ocean thermal energy conversion. This process, which generates power by using the difference in temperature between the ocean’s deep (cold) and surface (warm) water, is most useful in equatorial latitudes like Cape Verde.

 

  • In addition to harvesting renewable energies, Cape Verde is also “rethinking the grid.” What is the grid? What is grid modernization? Use our activity for some help.
    • The electrical grid describes the complex network of cables or other devices through which electricity is delivered to consumers.
    • Grid modernization describes improving an electricity grid system by using digital technologies to monitor and control electricity flow, coordinate between electricity producers and users, maximize efficiency and reliability, and minimize cost.

 

 

