11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… NASA employs seamstresses to the stars. Literally. Read of the week!
Discover what those golden threads are used for with our activity on space probes.
… students who are praised for being smart seem more likely to cheat.
Use our activity to explore the ethics of expeditions.
… a newly discovered gem in the grave of the “Griffin Warrior” evokes the Iliad and the Odyssey.
… the seven megatrends that could beat global warming.
How much do you know about climate change and global warming? Take our quick quiz to find out!
… Greeks believed that public spaces shaped politics, and organized their cities accordingly.
How do you think city planning and architecture influenced the practice of ostracism?
… the psychological and economic damage done by second-hand clothing in Africa.
What is the human geography of Africa?
… Yellowstone grizzlies may soon meet their northern cousins—and that’s a great thing!
How did National Geographic contribute to conserving the grizzlies of Yellowstone?
… what it’s like to attend a school named after a Confederate general.
… how an ancient potato helped people survive climate change.
What is the geography of potatoes and sweet potatoes?
… nine things teachers can do to create a safe space for LGBTQ students.
How is gender discrimination prohibited by federal law?