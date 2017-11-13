What Were Camels Doing in Ancient Britain?

WORLD

Evidence suggests that camels came with Roman legions to sites throughout Southern Europe. (Dr. Caitlin R. Green)

Discussion Ideas

Take a look at the map above, and compare it with this fantastic map of ancient Roman under Emperor Trajan, around 117. What are some Roman provinces or regions where archaeologists have identified remains of camels? Britannia (Great Britain) Gaul (France) Hispania (Spain) Italia (Italy) Pannonia (Hungary) Moesia (Serbia, Kosovo) Bosporan Kingdom, a client state (Ukraine)



Why is the discovery of camels unusual in these areas? Camels were nowhere near indigenous in these regions. They had to be deliberately imported. Dromedary camels, also called Arabian camels, have a wide species range, extending throughout Northern Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and Central Asia. Dromedaries have a single hump and are not endangered. Bactrian camels have a narrow species range, in the Gobi desert of China and Mongolia. Bactrians have two humps, and are critically endangered.



Are camels still used for hauling cargo over long distances? Yes!! Dromedary camels are entirely domesticated, and have been for nearly 2,000 years. (That’s right—there are no wild dromedaries, although there are some wild Bactrians.) “Although the role of the camel is diminishing with the advent of technology and modern means of transport, it is still an efficient mode of communication in remote and less-developed areas” throughout North Africa and Arabia. In fact, technology is still relying on these “ships of the desert”—check out Google’s camel-cam street view.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Dr. Caitlyn R. Green: Were there camels in Roman Britain? A brief note on the nature and context of the London camel remains

Nat Geo: Ancient Roman Tablets Reveal Voices of the Earliest Londoners

Ancient History Encyclopedia: Trade in the Roman World