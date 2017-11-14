Deadliest Earthquake of the Year Strikes Iran

WORLD

The deadliest earthquake of 2017 struck Iran and Iraq late Sunday evening, rocking the two countries and killing more than 400 people. (National Geographic)

Use our video to better understand earthquakes.

Discussion Ideas

The Iran-Iraq quake is described as having a magnitude of about 7.3. What is magnitude? Is 7.3 a high magnitude? Magnitude is a number that describes the intensity or size of an earthquake. Our “Earthquakes 101” video talks about the Richter scale of magnitude, but seismologists are far more likely to use the moment magnitude scale (MMS or simply M). A 7.3 quake has a very high magnitude. Seismologists qualify this as a major earthquake. Only about 20 quakes of 7.0-7.9 occur each year.



The Iran-Iraq quake is described as having a focal depth of about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) at its epicenter. What is focal depth? What is an epicenter? Is 25 kilometers a deep or shallow focal depth? The focal depth of an earthquake is how far below the surface of an earthquake’s epicenter the actual rupture, slip, or dip took place. The USGS makes sure to note that the quake did not have a pinpoint epicenter. Instead, they describe the quake as a wide-ranging event. “Oblique-thrust-faulting events of the size of the November 12th, 2017, earthquake are typically about 65×25 kilometers (40×16 miles).” Earthquakes can take place anywhere between one and 700 kilometers below Earth’s surface, so 25 kilometers is a pretty shallow depth.



