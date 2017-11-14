Deadliest Earthquake of the Year Strikes Iran

The deadliest earthquake of 2017 struck Iran and Iraq late Sunday evening, rocking the two countries and killing more than 400 people. (National Geographic)

Use our video to better understand earthquakes.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers’ Toolkit, including today’s simple MapMaker Interactive map.

CLICK TO ENLARGE! The Earthquake Hazards Program, from the good folks at the USGS, puts together some of the most efficient, reliable, and visually appealing information out there.
Map by USGS

 

Poster by USGS

Discussion Ideas

Screen Shot 2017-11-14 at 7.36.27 AM copy

 

 

 

 

TEACHERS’ TOOLKIT

Nat Geo: Pictures Reveal Iran and Iraq Earthquake, the Deadliest of 2017 (article)

Nat Geo: Deadly Quake Strikes Iran-Iraq Border (interactive map)

USGS: M 7.3 – 32km S of Halabjah, Iraq (article and maps)

Nat Geo: Earthquakes 101 (video)

Nat Geo: Earth’s Dynamic Crust (hi-res map)

