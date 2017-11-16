Geography Awareness Week: Honoring a Forgotten Slave Cemetery

UNITED STATES

Students and educators who discovered a slave burial site at a Bronx park are working to have a marker placed, delivering belated recognition to early New Yorkers. (New York Times)

The Hunts Point Slave Burial Ground Project has a fantastic, standards-aligned curriculum. This citizen science project is a perfect example of the Geography of Civil Rights—this year’s Geography Awareness Week theme.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources, including today’s simple MapMaker Interactive map.

Discussion Ideas

How do you think historical sites and narratives like the ones associated with the Hunts Point Slave Burial Ground can be “lost”? The experiences of marginalized peoples are often lost or dismissed in the historical narrative. For instance, much scholarship on the Hunts Point Slave Burial Ground focuses on its history during New York’s colonial and revolutionary eras. Slave narratives, women’s essays and diaries, letters from immigrants, and Native American cartographic expressions are all documents that rarely make it into introductory lessons on this time period. In the words of the great writer Chinua Achebe (it’s his birthday today): “Until the lions have their own historians, the story of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”



Where is a good place to start researching the forgotten history of your own neighborhood? The library, of course! Local librarians are almost always happy to help you find books, maps, real estate records, and other archival goodies.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

New York Times: Honoring a Hidden Slave Burial Ground

New York Times: South Bronx Students May Have Found Site of Slave Burial Ground

Nat Geo: Joseph Rodman Drake Park and Slave Burial Ground

Hunts Point Slave Burial Ground: Project Flow and Teaching Ideas

New York City Department of Parks & Recreation: Joseph Rodman Drake Park History