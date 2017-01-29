What is the ‘Muslim Ban’?

UNITED STATES

With just a few quick strokes of the pen, President Donald Trump banned more than 134 million people from entering the United States. (CNN)

What countries are impacted by the ban?

Is this an official Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ban? No. Trump used an executive order It may be in the future. White House sources say



What are the nations impacted by the order? Take a look at today’s MapMaker Interactive map for some help. Libya Iraq Iran Sudan Syria Somalia Yemen



Does this mean diplomats from these countries will no longer be able to work in the U.S.? Are embassies being forced to close? No. The order exempts diplomats



Are naturalized citizens from the listed areas impacted? No. All U.S. citizens, either natural-born or naturalized, are not affected by the order.



What about people with dual citizenships? U.S. citizens who hold dual citizenships with any other country are not affected. Citizens who hold dual citizenship with a listed country and another are affected. For instance, Olympic medalist Mo Farah has expressed concern



How is the order being enforced? It isn’t, right now. A federal judge put a stay on the order Some of the immigration lawyers and thousands of protesters who opposed the order at airports over the weekend report that some ICE officers are ignoring the stay



What impact does the order have on refugees from war-torn Syria and elsewhere? The entire U.S. refugee program, with applicants from any country, has been suspended for 120 days. Syrian refugees, though, have been banned from entering the country indefinitely. The number of refugees the U.S. will accept has been slashed



How many immigrants and refugees does the U.S. accept from the listed countries? Relatively few immigrants from the listed nations are permanent residents People from the listed countries, however, account for 40% of refugees



What Muslim-majority nations are not impacted by the order? Afghanistan Algeria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Bosnia-Herzogovina Brunei Burkina Faso Chad Comoros Djbouti Egypt Gambia Guinea Guinea-Bissau Indonesia Jordan Lebanon Kazakhstan Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Maldives Malaysia Mali Mauritania Morocco Niger Oman Pakistan Palestinian Territories Qatar Saudi Arabia Senegal Sierra Leone Tajikistan Tunisia Turkey United Arab Emirates (UAE) Uzbekistan



So, many nations have a clear majority Muslim population. Why were the seven listed countries selected? The nations were not chosen at random. In 2016, they had been labeled “countries of concern.” In other words, the administration of President Obama restricted immigration—although never banned it—from the same places. In fact, five of the seven nations (Libya, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen) were bombed by the U.S. under Obama, and the remaining two (Iran, Sudan) endured severe sanctions. Broadly, the executive order is associated with the ongoing War on Terror. It is officially called “ Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States The order acknowledges “deteriorating conditions in certain countries due to war, strife, disaster, and civil unrest increase the likelihood that terrorists will use any means possible to enter the United States.” During his presidential campaign, Trump specifically called for a ban on Syrian immigrants, calling their entry a “Trojan Horse” for terrorists to enter the U.S. One report noted In addition to a presumed terrorist threat, the order maintains that the U.S. should not “admit those who do not support the Constitution, or would place violent ideologies over American law … [or] engage in bigotry and acts of hatred (including ‘honor’ killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own), or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation.” Here’s a good report from Human Rights Watch



The order mentions the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, three times, specifically citing the fact that the 9/11 terrorists were “foreign nationals who entered the United States after receiving visitor, student, or employment visas, or who entered through the United States refugee settlement program.” Would this executive order have stopped the 9/11 terrorists from entering the country? No. None of the 9/11 terrorists were from the listed countries. The 9/11 hijackers successfully applied for entry to the U.S. as citizens of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Lebanon. Leaders of the larger terrorist movement associated with 9/11 (Osama bin Laden, Ramzi Yousef, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed) were citizens of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Pakistan. The other most deadly attacks in the United States would also not be impacted by the order: The Oklahoma City bombing (1996) was carried out by U.S. citizens. The Orlando nightclub shooting (2016) was carried out by a U.S. citizen. The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting (2012) was carried out by a U.S. citizen. The San Bernardino shootings (2015) were carried out by a Saudi immigrant and a U.S. citizen.



Is there a precedent for delaying or preventing immigration to the U.S. from war-torn regions? Yes.



