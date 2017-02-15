SCIENCE

New observations represent the most complete image of a supernova’s immediate aftermath. (Washington Post and Ars Technica)

Learn a little about supernovas with our introductory resource.

Discussion Ideas

What type of supernova was SN2013fs, the supernova described in the article? Supernova 2013fs was a type II, the explosion of a single red supergiant in the galaxy NGC7610 Pegasus Specifically, the explosion was a type II-P, which is defined by a slow decline in luminosity



The new research Circumstellar material describes the shell of gas expelled by the collapsing star. Unlike the gases of the star itself, CSM is not gravitationally bound to the star’s core. (This is the result of the star in its death throes furiously counteracting gravity.) The star that became SN2013fs was ejecting gases at a rate of about .1 solar masses a year. The star’s CSM stretched about six light-hours, about the Sun-Pluto distance. The star’s CSM was illuminated by light from the supernova before being destroyed by it. “ In the past, it’s been difficult to study the CSM



Supernova 2013f’s CSM showed a big spike in heavily ionized The supernova blasted through there and ripped the electrons right off those oxygen atoms … then it obliterated them. “ The authors explain this behavior



Supernovas have been observed before. What makes the observations of SN2013fs a “remarkable achievement”? These are the world’s first supernova “baby pictures.” (And no, they don’t look like “pictures” Young supernovae are hard to come by Keep in mind, the supernova isn’t really a baby at this point—these baby pictures took 160 million years to reach Earth. Although really keep in mind, that’s the blink fo an astronomical eye and that region of space probably hasn’t changed too much.



