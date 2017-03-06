Sad Last Stand of the Woolly Mammoth

SCIENCE

A new study indicates a small breeding population may have doomed the last woolly mammoths, a theory that could change how we think about conservation efforts today. (Christian Science Monitor)

Should we resurrect the woollies? How would we maintain the genetic diversity that is crucial to healthy populations?

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit, including today’s MapMaker Interactive map.

Discussion Ideas

TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Christian Science Monitor: New discovery reveals mystery of the woolly mammoth

Nat Geo: Genomic Meltdown of Mammoth Proportions map

Nat Geo: Will We Bring Back Extinct Species? study guide

(extra credit!) PLoS Genetics: Excess of genomic defects in a woolly mammoth on Wrangel Island