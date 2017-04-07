11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… how many calories are in a human.
We … actually have a lot of resource on cannibals. Colonists! Conquistadors! Sailors! Settlers!
… a graphene-based sieve turns seawater to drinking water.
… there’s no straight answer for these crooked trees.
Can your students spot crooked trees?
… you shouldn’t walk on escalators.
How are escalators a part of urban innovation?
… bald eagles are dirty birds. Click here for some breathtaking images!
… a trailblazing female Marine just graduated from Infantry School.
How have citizens served their country in the military?
… engineers are turning food waste into “sustainable rubber,” and why so much airline food ends up in landfills.
What can you do about food waste?
… the scientifically best way to sweep a floor.
When might the Chinese community use this technique?
… how to design neighborhoods for happiness.
How do you design a neighborhood?
… maybe we should pay kids to go to high school.
If you can’t pay your students, you can let them travel by the seat of their pants with our Explorer Classroom series!