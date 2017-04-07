11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …

… how many calories are in a human.

We … actually have a lot of resource on cannibals. Colonists! Conquistadors! Sailors! Settlers!

 

… a graphene-based sieve turns seawater to drinking water.

What is graphene?

 

… there’s no straight answer for these crooked trees.

All 400 trees in Poland’s Crooked Forest tilt 90 degrees at their trunks, and all in the same direction.
Photograph by Kengi, courtesy Wikimedia. Public domain

Can your students spot crooked trees?

 

… you shouldn’t walk on escalators.

Emulate I.M. Pei and use the escalator in the most scientifically efficient manner—just stand there and bask in your genius.
Photograph by James L. Stanfield, National Geographic

How are escalators a part of urban innovation?

 

… bald eagles are dirty birds. Click here for some breathtaking images!

Bald eagles, like this one at the Tomoka Landfill in Florida, are vicious scavengers.
Photograph by Andrea Westmoreland, courtesy Wikimedia. CC-BY-SA-2.0

Why are bald eagles bald?

 

… a trailblazing female Marine just graduated from Infantry School.

How have citizens served their country in the military?

 

engineers are turning food waste into “sustainable rubber,” and why so much airline food ends up in landfills.

What can you do about food waste?

 

… the scientifically best way to sweep a floor.

When might the Chinese community use this technique?

 

… how to design neighborhoods for happiness.

Public spaces, like Central Park in New York City, are crucial to the happiness of neighborhoods. Photograph by Fritz Hoffman, National Geographic
Photograph by Fritz Hoffman, National Geographic

How do you design a neighborhood?

 

… maybe we should pay kids to go to high school.

A sixteen-year-old takes her final exams on the last day of school at Colegio Vertice, the top-ranked high school in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Photograph by John Stanmeyer, National Geographic

If you can’t pay your students, you can let them travel by the seat of their pants with our Explorer Classroom series!

 

… Saharan dust is causing hazy conditions in the Caribbean.

How does the Sahara fertilize the Amazon?

