11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… if you can’t read a topographic map, try turning it upside. Resource of the week!
Use our activity to help students create their own topographic maps.
… ice cream, you scream, we all scream from sphenopalatine ganglion neuralgia.
Dig into the rich, delicious history of the ice cream cone.
… scientists may have just identified the biggest dinosaur of all time.
What are the other giant animals of Earth?
… pollution is turning sea snakes black.
Are there other examples of animals adapting their appearance to a polluted atmosphere?
… Louisiana is sinking twice as fast as we thought.
Why is Louisiana sinking at all?
… maps can show how water can be precious lifeline—or a weapon.
Take a look at Guerrilla Cartography’s first atlas, on food.
… what it takes to be a country.
… archaeologists are tracing the migration of ancestral Puebloans—through turkey DNA.
Who were the Ancestral Puebloans?
… ancient Romans had the best concrete, and modern Romans have one of the worst water crises.
What influence did technology like concrete have in ancient Rome?
… medieval manuscripts are a DNA smorgasbord.
How else are medieval manuscripts helping modern scholars?
