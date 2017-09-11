A Viking Warrior Woman

WORLD

For more than a century, historians assumed one of the most spectacular Viking graves ever discovered belonged to a man. Turns out they were wrong. (The Local.se)

What other ancient woman tricked archaeologists?

Discussion Ideas

Vikings were farmers, traders, and artisans in addition to being legendary explorers and warriors. How do archaeologists know the Viking in Bj 581 was a warrior and not a farmer or trader? The geographic position of the grave and the grave goods indicate the grave belonged to a high-status military leader. According to the new research, the grave is “[p]rominently placed on an elevated terrace between the town and a hillfort, the grave was in direct contact with Birka’s garrison.” “The grave goods include a sword, an axe, a spear, armour-piercing arrows, a battle knife, two shields, and two horses, one mare and one stallion; thus, the complete equipment of a professional warrior. Furthermore, a full set of gaming pieces indicates knowledge of tactics and strategy, stressing the buried individual’s role as a high-ranking officer.” Researchers remind us, however, that geography and weapons do not make a warrior and “interpretation of grave goods is not straight forward.”



What? How could actual scientific evidence of the Birka warrior’s identity be dismissed for more than a century? The Birka warrior’s grave was scrutinized (rationalized?) to an extent that male warrior graves are not. The scrutiny is not without merit (these are absolutely plausible ideas); but, as the authors point out, “it must be stressed that the interpretation should be made in a similar manner regardless of the biological sex of the interred individual.” The grave goods were categorized as “heirlooms, carriers of symbolic meaning or grave goods reflecting the status and role of the family rather than the individual.” Some scientists assumed that the military and high-status goods belonged to another (missing, male) person in the grave.



