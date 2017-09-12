What Happens to Wild Animals During a Hurricane?

WEATHER

While humans have the ability to evacuate during an impending hurricane, wild animals don’t have that luxury. So as nearly 6 million humans are instructed to flee Hurricane Irma, what’s happening to our feathered, furred and scaled friends? (Miami Herald and The Telegraph)

What is a hurricane? How does it work? Find out with our Forces of Nature interactive.

When Hurricane Hermine hit Florida in 2016, its heavy rains produced flooding which caused several manatees to be stuck in a golf course pond. Florida Fish and Wildlife to the rescue!
Photograph by Karen Parker, courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife. CC BY-ND 2.0

Discussion Ideas

 

  • What mammals seem to survive well during a hurricane and storm surge?
    • Raccoons and other scavengers find new sources of food during and after cyclone events.
    • Bears often benefit from increased ground shelter created by downed trees and brush.
    • Sometimes, deer can benefit from upturned earth caused by gale-force winds. This brings fresh grasses, shrubs, and roots to the surface.
    • Many marine mammals, such as whales and some dolphins, can seek safety in open water or the deep ocean.

 

  • What reptiles seem to survive well during a hurricane and storm surge?

 

 

  • What animals seem to be particularly at risk during a hurricane and storm surge?
    • Migrating birds are often blown off-course by gale-force winds.
    • Rainfall washes sediments and pollutants onto corals that thrive in shallow tropical waters. This runoff blocks sunlight and hinders the growth of the coral reef.
    • Squirrels and birds such as woodpeckers are often thrown from their nests, and their supplies of nuts and seeds can be wiped out.
    • Sea turtle nests, buried in shallow beach sands, can be washed out to sea.
    • Fish are at risk in a number of different ways—from sediments and pollutants washing into their habitat, creating a dead zone; from fallen electrical lines that threaten them with electrocution; and from an influx of seawater into saltwater habitats.
    • The dune habitats of beach mice and wetland birds are often destroyed by strong storm surges.
    • Deer and other herbivores may not be able to survive the season if upturned grasses and shrubs rot in the wet ground.
    • The burrows of snakes and burrowing owls can be blocked by debris, preventing their exit.
    • Some marine mammals, such as manatees and dolphins, may be washed ashore or into unfamiliar habitats.

 

Miami Herald: What happens to wild animals during a hurricane?

The Telegraph: What happens to wild animals in a hurricane – and which species do surprisingly well?

Nat Geo: Forces of Nature

