Mapping a World at War

A new interactive map highlights the shocking number of ongoing violent conflicts around the world.

Watch our video series on “The Conflict Zone” to better understand how citizens can navigate a positive discourse amid violent conflict.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

IRIN’s new visualization of global conflicts is a map of the world. Why do you think IRIN chose to display the information using a map? How else could this information have been displayed? IRIN probably chose to display the data on a map in order to show the geographic scope of conflicts in the world—where the conflicts are taking place, not just a list of conflicts taking place. Designers could have used a graph, chart, or globe to display the same information about global conflicts. Here’s a great way to look at similar data in chart and graph form.



On the IRIN map, each major conflict is represented by a red-dot marker. The size of the marker indicates the length of the conflict, so the conflicts in the Koreas and the Democratic Republic of Congo (both ongoing since 1959-1960) are the largest markers. What else could the size of the markers represent? Take a look at another beautiful conflict map with circular markers for some help. Answers will vary! Some ideas: number of casualties number of civilian casualties number of political factions involved amount of international press coverage



The only markers on the IRIN map are red dots. How else might cartographers use markers? Browse through MapMaker Interactive’s tools for some help. Answers will vary! Some ideas: colors. Different colors or shading could indicate: the duration of the conflict. what sort of weapons are routinely deployed. the severity of the casualties. if and how an international organization such as the UN or NATO has intervened. if terrorist organizations are involved. markers. Different markers (shapes) could indicate: if the conflict is a civil war, isolated dispute, or international conflict. if the source of the conflict is a land/resources dispute, cultural dispute, or ideological dispute.



Where are some “Forgotten Conflicts” identified by IRIN? South Kordofan and Blue Nile. Rebels aligned with South Sudan control these contested regions in Sudan. Philippines. Islamist militants, communist guerrillas, and an authoritarian federal government are all clashing in the Philippines. Casamance. In this region of Senegal, the minority Jola ethnic group is actually the majority, and has intermittently sought political independence. Southern Thailand. The three southernmost provinces of Thailand are culturally and religiously distinct, and have sought greater autonomy. Myanmar. Sometimes called the world’s “longest-running civil war,” the conflict includes ethnic disputes, decades of authoritarian military leadership, and a new ceasefire and elected government.



