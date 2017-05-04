Mapping a World at War

WORLD

A new interactive map highlights the shocking number of ongoing violent conflicts around the world. (Geographical)

Watch our video series on “The Conflict Zone” to better understand how citizens can navigate a positive discourse amid violent conflict.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit. There is a great round-up of resources today!

Discussion Ideas

 

 

 

  • The only markers on the IRIN map are red dots. How else might cartographers use markers? Browse through MapMaker Interactive’s tools for some help.
    • Answers will vary! Some ideas:
      • colors. Different colors or shading could indicate:
        • the duration of the conflict.
        • what sort of weapons are routinely deployed.
        • the severity of the casualties.
        • if and how an international organization such as the UN or NATO has intervened.
        • if terrorist organizations are involved.
      • markers. Different markers (shapes) could indicate:
        • if the conflict is a civil war, isolated dispute, or international conflict.
        • if the source of the conflict is a land/resources dispute, cultural dispute, or ideological dispute.

 

 

  • Where are some “Forgotten Conflicts” identified by IRIN?
    • South Kordofan and Blue Nile. Rebels aligned with South Sudan control these contested regions in Sudan.
    • Philippines. Islamist militants, communist guerrillas, and an authoritarian federal government are all clashing in the Philippines.
    • Casamance. In this region of Senegal, the minority Jola ethnic group is actually the majority, and has intermittently sought political independence.
    • Southern Thailand. The three southernmost provinces of Thailand are culturally and religiously distinct, and have sought greater autonomy.
    • Myanmar. Sometimes called the world’s “longest-running civil war,” the conflict includes ethnic disputes, decades of authoritarian military leadership, and a new ceasefire and elected government.

 

 

